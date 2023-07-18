The Idaho State Police is seeking witnesses to a fatal crash Saturday morning just west of the Hansen Bridge.

Julie Elaine Patterson, 28, died when her Chevrolet Equinox was westbound on 3900 North at 11:46 a.m. when it struck the back of a pickup truck towing a trailer.

The driver of the pickup, a 40-year-old man from Jordan, Utah, was attempting to make a U-turn, according to a statement by Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley.

Patterson was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash, the Idaho State Police said, while her three juvenile passengers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

Traffic was blocked for approximately five hours as first responders cleared the scene.

Witnesses can contact the Idaho State Police at 208-324-6000.