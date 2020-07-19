Is there a Robert E. Lee campground in the Boise National Forest?

How we found the campgroundThe easiest — and most scenic — way to find the Robert E. Lee Campground is to start from Highway 21 and Idaho City. We drove as if we were heading to the Willow Creek Campground, winding through several bumpy forest roads in the Edna Creek area.

Upon arrival, it was clear that Robert E. Lee Campground along the North Fork of the Boise River was no longer an officially managed or maintained campsite. Several fire pits at the site, though clearly used very frequently and very recently, were just rock circles without metal fire rings or grates. There was no sign of the outhouse or tables the 1980s maps said once existed.

What remained was four or five dispersed camping sites that visitors have carved out for themselves over the years. If there was once easy access to the river, it’s grown over since. On the Tuesday we visited, we had clearly just missed a group that had marked their spot with the sign “Camp at your own risk! We are loud!”

Though it was difficult to see with the trees and vegetation blocking any easy path from the campsite, the confluence of the Robert E. Lee Creek started just across the river.