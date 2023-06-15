The Idaho Transportation Department will have lane restrictions in place on the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls and the Glenns Ferry Bridges next week to conduct routine inspections.

Traffic will be one lane on the Perrine Bridge from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, according to an ITD news release. The inspection is scheduled to finish at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. Crews will start working on the south end of the bridge and finish on the north end.

Traffic on the Glenns Ferry Bridges will be one lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting Tuesday and concluding Friday. Crews will start working on the eastbound bridge and finish on the westbound bridge, according to the release.

"These special bridge inspections only take a couple of days to accomplish, while routine inspections take a week or more and both are important to ensure the safety and longevity of our state bridges," Amy Bower, ITD's bridge inspector, said in the release.