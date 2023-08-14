MERIDIAN — Rockets of water shot high into the air from the Fountain Square water feature at The Village at Meridian on Monday.

Just like every day.

A few small children watched and laughed as water danced in every direction from the 67 vertical nozzles. Some adults took pictures alongside the 65,000-gallon show fountain, one of the outdoor shopping center’s highlight attractions.

Fountain Square might soon have competition for most popular spot at The Village, though. The first In-N-Out Burger in Idaho is taking shape a few minutes away, south of the H&M store, and its opening — potentially later this year — will create a different sort of spectacle.

As in traffic jams on Eagle Road and Fairfield Avenue, exceptionally long lines for the drive-thru window, and happy customers taking selfies with animal-style fries and chocolate shakes.

While In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick told the Times-News on Monday that it was “too early to identify precise opening dates,” Warnick said the California fast-food icon with the abbreviated menu and massive following was “committed to beating the goal we set in 2020 to be serving Double-Doubles to our Boise and Meridian area customers within five years.”

But, when?

“I’m sorry I can’t be more specific at this time, but I wouldn’t want to take a chance and misinform your readers,” he said in an emailed statement.

When construction began in late March, BoiseDev reported completion was estimated for September. The construction site was mostly obscured by black vinyl fence screening on Monday, though the building was up and workers could be seen standing on the roof.

The restaurant, at 3520 E. Fairview Ave., will have seating for 84 guests indoors and 32 outdoors with parking for 47 cars, according to BoiseDev.

In-N-Out plans to build a second restaurant about seven miles away at Boise Towne Square, where the burger chain will demolish a former Pier 1 Imports building, BoiseDev reported in March. There was no signage to indicate In-N-Out’s arrival, nor any signs of construction, on Monday afternoon.

Construction was expected to take approximately six months, BoiseDev reported.

Might In-N-Out expand deeper into Idaho, say, Twin Falls? Warnick wouldn’t bite: “We are still in the early stages of our development plans in Idaho,” he said.

In-N-Out, which started as a simple hamburger stand near Los Angeles in 1948, has since expanded from California into six other states (Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Utah) while growing to include nearly 400 restaurants.

The nearest locations from the Magic Valley are in northern Utah, including Logan, Riverdale and Centerville — all about three hours from Twin Falls.