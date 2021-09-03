Imagination brings model railroads to life

TWIN FALLS — Trains roll through the rural countryside, past mountains, over rivers and around old towns inside the railroad building at the county fair.
The 12 or 14 people who make up the Magic Valley Model Railroaders set up and run four model railroads of various sizes inside and outside of the building in the northern part of the fairgrounds near the ag pavilion.
Members operate their trains on detailed layouts the club designs. Some of these pieces come from kits, while others are built from scratch, like the small tents set up at a campground near a river where people are fishing.
Or like a bridge in the N scale layout — which is one of the smallest model train sizes — that club president Karl Corbin built. The bridge resembles the Perrine, complete with waterfall in the background and a base jumper preparing to leap.
Local scenes are reflected in other ways as well. For instance, trains on the the HO scale railroad — which is slightly larger than the N scale — travel past a feed mill, a sugar beet piler and a herd of cattle.
The club tinkers with the layouts, so people visiting the fair get a new experience each year.
“A railroad is never finished,” Corbin said. “There’s no end to what you can do with some imagination.”
Constantly working on these railroads is work, but it’s a labor of love, club member Tom Upchurch said.
“It’s just a bunch of us old guys playing with trains,” Upchurch said. “It’s an addiction.”
Corbin has been a member of the club since 1999, but he’s been interested in model railroads since he was 5 years old. Corbin, who is 77 years old, grew up in the steam engine era and remembers watching them through the town he grew up in near Ocean City, Maryland.
A neighbor, who Corbin helped dig a cellar under his house, gave Corbin a kit of wooden train cars when he was a child, which first sparked his interest in model railroads. Later, in the third grade, Corbin’s dad bought him his first set.
Corbin’s collection has grown to what now includes eight or 10 totally different trains and about 30 engines.
“Most of us love model railroads,” Corbin said. “And some of us have a huge collection of trains.”
In addition to running model railroads, the club has some rare items on display. This includes a whiskey train, which is what it sounds like: six train cars that are decanters full of Jim Beam whiskey. The train was donated to the club two years, but this is the first year it’s been on display, club member Marvin Barnes said.
In addition to the railroads inside the building, the club runs a G scale train — which is the largest one on display — outside. The club has set up benches for people to sit on to watch it run.
The club operates the railroads inside from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the one outside from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to operating during the fair, the club meets Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m., during which time people can stop by to check out the railroads.