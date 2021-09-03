Imagination brings model railroads to life

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Constantly working on these railroads is work, but it’s a labor of love, club member Tom Upchurch said.

“It’s just a bunch of us old guys playing with trains,” Upchurch said. “It’s an addiction.”

Corbin has been a member of the club since 1999, but he’s been interested in model railroads since he was 5 years old. Corbin, who is 77 years old, grew up in the steam engine era and remembers watching them through the town he grew up in near Ocean City, Maryland.

A neighbor, who Corbin helped dig a cellar under his house, gave Corbin a kit of wooden train cars when he was a child, which first sparked his interest in model railroads. Later, in the third grade, Corbin’s dad bought him his first set.

Corbin’s collection has grown to what now includes eight or 10 totally different trains and about 30 engines.

“Most of us love model railroads,” Corbin said. “And some of us have a huge collection of trains.”