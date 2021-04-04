Idaho will soon have more COVID vaccine supply than demand, official says

BOISE — While Idaho prepares to let all adults access COVID-19 vaccines, state health officials are also bracing for a time when vaccine supply will outpace demand.

State health director Dave Jeppesen said in a news conference Tuesday the change could come as soon as four weeks. Then the problem won’t be finding enough doses for the people who want them, but finding enough people for the doses on hand.

“We’ll soon be in a position where supply exceeds demand,” Jeppesen said.

All Idahoans age 16 and up will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by Monday. Some providers may expand access to this group sooner, which both Central District Health and Southeastern Idaho Public Health are doing.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in people aged 16- and 17-years old.

A departure from limited vaccine access has been approaching for months in the state, as officials broadened access week by week due to increased vaccine supply.

Supply continues to grow. The state is receiving more than 82,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, Jeppesen said. He said that’s largely due to the greater availability of one-shot Johnson & Johnson doses.