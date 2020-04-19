Idaho vets must keep pets — and people — healthy during pandemic

Auger also works at Gentle Goodbyes, an in-home euthanasia service run by veterinarian Laura Lefkowitz. Gentle Goodbyes performs on-site euthanasia, operates its own crematorium, delivers cremains and picks up remains of pets that have died in their homes. Lefkowitz said her routine has changed during the pandemic, too, but her in-home approach has allowed for flexibility when it comes to social distancing.

“We are now asking that appointments are done outside to minimize any contact or exposure, and of course we’re wearing masks and gloves as we can,” Lefkowitz said in a phone interview.

“We certainly questioned what we should do or how we should go about doing it, and we made changes to be able to do it in as safe a manner as possible,” she added. “I think owners are even more grateful now that we haven’t closed our doors. … We’re really grateful that the vets are recognizing how important this is and are continuing to refer people to us, particularly if they realize they can’t do the euthanasia with the owners and the animals together.”

Lefkowitz said Gentle Goodbyes has been able to allow entire families to be present when a pet is euthanized — including a large family this week that brought Auger to tears.