A 42-year-old Mexican man was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Twin Falls County, according to Idaho State Police.
The man was the only passenger in a 2016 Nissan Versa traveling southbound on North 5000 East when it was struck by a 2009 Dodge Journey traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 30 at about 4:50 a.m., police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
The two drivers, also men from Mexico, were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.
The incident is under investigation by Idaho State Police.