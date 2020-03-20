Idaho State Parks closing camper cabins and yurts for COVID-19 prevention

BOISE — Idaho State Parks and Recreation announced Friday, the decision to close camper cabins, yurts and Idaho City Backcountry Yurts will help protect the public and park employees from potential COVID-19 exposure. The closures will occur on Monday and all visitors with reservations will receive full refunds.

The closures will last until April 30 and could be extended, depending on the status of the virus outbreak in six weeks. On Monday, all cabins and yurts at State Parks will be closed.

The agency apologizes for any inconvenience but must prioritize the health of visitors and park staff. The cabins and yurts will reopen as soon as it is deemed to be safe.

Overall, Idaho state parks remain open for day use and most camping — but hands-on activities and large group events are discontinued, and premium cabins and picnic shelters are also closed.

