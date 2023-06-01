The Fiscal Responsibility Act passed the U.S. Senate on Thursday night without the support of Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch.

The bipartisan compromise to avert a potentially disastrous debt default ahead of a Monday deadline, negotiated by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy following months of gridlock, won Senate approval by a 63-36 count about 24 hours after the House pushed it ahead by a vote of 314-117.

While Crapo acknowledged that the 99-page bill “makes important progress in addressing the discretionary side of federal spending, including by rescinding a portion of unused COVID funds and bloated IRS funding,” the Gem State’s senior senator cited the country’s unsustainable debt as reason for his ‘no’ vote.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act is a missed opportunity for true budget reforms to prevent the type of excessive spending we have seen over the last two years,” Crapo said in a statement. “This was a time to ensure new federal government bills do not continue to pile up. Instead, the White House continues to push its inflationary policies with no firm commitment or requirement to exercise fiscal restraint. America’s long-term fiscal gap is unsustainable, and we have a responsibility to fix it.”

In a statement, Risch described the bill as a “Band-aid on a hemorrhage” to explain his opposition.

“Idahoans live within their means by making responsible financial decisions for their families — the federal government should do the same,” said Risch, adding the U.S. “will be in this same situation again and again until we address the federal government’s underlying spending problem.”

On Twitter, Utah Sen. Mike Lee put it bluntly: “The Senate has passed a farce.”

MOON: There is no victory in debt ceiling deal IDAHO REPUBLICAN PARTY: By deferring the debt crisis to the future, we are prolonging the inevitable and potentially worsening the consequences.

The bill suspends the debt ceiling into January 2025, restricts spending for two years and turns back Biden’s effort to roll back Trump-era tax breaks on corporations and wealthy Americans to offset the nation’s deficits. It will now head to Biden’s desk for his signature to become law.

Idaho’s representatives split their votes on Wednesday night, with Russ Fulcher voting ‘no’ and Mike Simpson casting the state’s only vote in approval of the bill.

In a statement, Fulcher praised McCarthy for “gaining some Republican victories” but said he could not “justify the debt implications that the legislation poses to Idahoans and fellow Americans.”

Simpson also credited McCarthy and Republican leadership for standing strong in negotiations with Biden but reached a different conclusion than Crapo, Risch and Fulcher.

“Democrats’ unchecked spending got us to the circumstance we’re in today, and this bill sets a strategic and responsible path forward to grow the economy and save trillions in taxpayer dollars, which is why I was proud to vote in favor of this legislation,” Simpson said in a statement.

