Senate Republicans have reached 60% support for a petition to call a special session of the Idaho Legislature to consider legislation that would restore the state’s 2024 presidential primary.

The petition, circulated by Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, would create a May primary “to increase voter turnout and make sure that the nomination process used Idaho taxpayers’ money responsibly and effectively,” according to a Wednesday news release from the Senate Caucus.

The petition must now garner 60% support from the Idaho House of Representatives to call a special session.

A second petition, spearheaded by Republican Sen. Scott Herndon of the Idaho Freedom Caucus, is also circulating but hasn’t reached 60% support in the Senate. That petition would create a March primary, the preference of the Idaho Republican Party, which voted in June to hold a presidential nominating caucus on the first Saturday of March, unless the Legislature meets an Oct. 1 deadline to restore a primary election.

“While the early stages of the nomination process certainly hold significance, it’s important to recognize that a competitive race can extend beyond March. A May primary empowers Idaho Republicans to play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the nomination by strategically positioning their votes behind candidates who remain in contention,” Senate Assistant Majority Leader Abby Lee said in the release. “It is concerning that those who care about secure elections prefer a caucus where votes are counted in barns and backyards instead of Idaho’s tried and proven ballot process for such a critical election.”

The Legislature, seemingly unwittingly, eliminated the state’s presidential primary with House Bill 138, which was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on March 30. A trailer bill, Senate Bill 186, which was intended to move to the primary from March to May, was opposed by Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and didn’t make it to vote.