The Honor Flight Network transports thousands of American veterans to Washington, D.C., each year for a day of honor at the nation’s memorials.

Vietnam veteran Kendal Francis Egbert of Twin Falls was there on Wednesday, and he got a surprise visit from U.S. Sen. Jim Risch.

Risch met up with Egbert at the World War II memorial to shake hands and thank him for his service, according to his office.

“America’s veterans gave so much to serve our nation and protect our freedoms,” Risch told the Times-News in a statement via email. “It was a tremendous honor to meet with Idahoan and Vietnam veteran Kendal Francis Egbert on his Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. I am grateful for his service and that of all of our veterans. I would encourage all Idahoans who served to look into joining an Honor Flight — they more than deserve it.”

The Honor Flight, a nonprofit organization that seeks to honor military veterans for their service and sacrifice, transported 21,800 veterans to D.C. last year, according to its website. More than 273,000 veterans have made the trip to the nation’s capital since 2005.