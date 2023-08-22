What does it mean to run your own business? Anyone can have an idea for a business, even a great idea, but whether they have the perseverance to take on the challenges business owners encounter is what makes someone a true entrepreneur.

The Idaho Small Business Development Center (Idaho SBDC) at the College of Southern Idaho supports its clients in building that perseverance — that mental toughness — that it takes to become an entrepreneur. We do so by pursuing our mission of accelerating business success by fostering positive relationships, providing excellence in service, and driving toward the core needs of the companies we serve.

Like all CSI departments, we are all about community success. We offer confidential, no-cost business consulting and low-cost trainings based on the needs of our community of business owners. The Idaho SBDC’s core measures are based on the written survey verification from our clients in the areas of sales, jobs, capital, and start-ups. Since I’ve become our regional director, we have served over 2,250 clients, totaling over 56,380 hours of service.

Every client has their set of hurdles that stand between them and their road to success, whether it’s learning how to draft a business plan, secure financing, expand their business, and even prepare for succession. Through the business experience of our consultants and our resource partners, we help our clients overcome their hurdles through our consulting and trainings.

Most recently, we’ve responded to the offer of collaboration with Idaho Business Review’s Woman of the Year Janeale Dean in providing trainings at our Downtown Wheelhouse to tackle subjects such as wealth building for entrepreneurs and succession planning. Our flagship collaboration with Region IV Development Association saves the businesses we serve and lenders time regarding capital infusion.

With respect to new markets, we have a service for doing business with the government. Amber Edgel, APEX coach, can be found at the Idaho SBDC as well. The APEX Accelerator of Idaho (formerly PTAC) can help you enter the government contracting market.

Our annual All Business Conference encourages success by celebrating, networking, and educating small business owners. We advocate on their impact in our community and provide resources to keep our local businesses growing and thriving. The 2024 ABC will be held at the CSI’s Fine Arts Building on April 3, with the theme of Mental Toughness.

So, what is the result of what we do? Through the combined efforts of our team and resource partners, it’s the creation of new jobs. It is capital raised. It is the eight times return on investment. It is the building of perseverance and mental toughness that it takes to be an entrepreneur.