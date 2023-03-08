The Idaho Public Utilities Commission has scheduled public informational workshops in Twin Falls, Boise and Pocatello this month to share information on an application by Intermountain Gas to increase rates.

The Times-News in December reported Intermountain Gas had requested a general price increase to support infrastructure investments. A typical residential customer would see an increase of about $2.19, or 4.4%, per month based on average weather and usage, while commercial customers would see a monthly increase of about $3.43, or 1.5%, according to Intermountain projections.

The Twin Falls workshop, which includes a question-and-answer session, will be Wednesday, March 15, beginning at 6 p.m. inside Lecture Hall 150 at the Health Science & Human Services Building on the College of Southern Idaho campus.

To listen to the workshop: Call 1-415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2455 415 4468.

To watch the workshop: Go online to idahogov.webex.com and enter meeting number 2455 415 4468. At the next window, enter name, email address and password, TwinFallsMeeting.

The commission may approve, reject or modify Intermountain’s proposed rates and charges, according to a PUC news release.

The PUC is accepting written comments on Intermountain’s application until April 26. Comments must be filed through the commission’s website or by email unless computer access is unavailable. To comment using the website, go online to puc.idaho.gov. Click on the “Case Comment Form” link on the upper left side of the page and complete the form using Case Number INT-G-22-07.