Idaho Power closes all parks, boat ramps, day-use recreation areas

BOISE — Idaho Power announced Thursday it has temporarily closed all of its recreational facilities, including boat ramps, parks and day-use areas, as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s campgrounds have been closed since March 16.

The announcement came after the governors of Idaho and Oregon announced increased restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of the virus through social distancing. Signs, and in some cases physical barriers, will be installed. Visitors who do not comply with the closure may be subject to trespassing citations from local law enforcement.

The closures will remain in effect at least through mid-April. Idaho Power will continue to evaluate the situation and follow guidance from state and federal health officials when determining when to reopen the recreational sites.

“We recognize the impact that these closures have on the public. They come at a time when we’d all like to be spending more time outside. But this is a necessary step to protect our employees, our customers and the communities we serve while focusing on our core mission, which is to keep the lights on,” said Fred Noland, Recreation Supervisor for Idaho Power.