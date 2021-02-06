Idaho official retracts claims that state can’t record racial data of vaccine recipients

The statute Health and Welfare cited in the email to the Statesman does not preclude the collection of other demographic details that already are listed in the vaccine administration record form, such as country of birth and whether they qualify for a program to vaccinate lower-income children.

In addition, the state’s IRIS user manual lists “race” and “ethnicity” among the data points that can be collected, but says that only some basic data such as date of birth “must” be submitted.

“We believe that those data fields exist in our state immunization registry system,” Jeppesen said Monday in a follow-up email to Rep. Colin Nash, D-Boise, that was provided to the Idaho Statesman. “However, we are running down if there are any technical or process issues in order for providers to populate that field. We will know more in about 24 hours.”

Jeppeson said another “challenging factor” was that patients cannot be compelled to provide race or ethnicity information.