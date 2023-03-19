For 44.7 miles, in far northern Boundary County, Idaho shares a border with Canada.

The province of British Columbia sits on the other side of land crossings at Porthill Rykerts, a long haul from anywhere in the Gem State, and at Eastport Kingsgate, about four miles from the incorporated town of Good Grief, which, once upon a time, was made famous by the country music and comedy show “Hee Haw.”

It’s another border, though, and one that doesn’t physically touch Idaho, that has brought on grief for the state’s Republican congressional delegation and the Legislature.

In the last six weeks alone, U.S. Sen. Jim Risch has played a role in the introduction of five acts by different names but each with the same goal: To secure the United States’ border with Mexico.

The “full-blown disaster” at the country’s southern border, as Risch called it this month after rolling out his latest effort, titled the Solving the Border Crisis Act, is not only a humanitarian crisis ignored by President Joe Biden but a threat to the American way of life — including in Idaho, he told the Times-News.

“Communities across Idaho have voiced extensive concerns about the growing border crisis at our Southern border, which has become significantly worse since President Biden took office,” Risch said in an emailed statement. “The influx of fentanyl, in particular, has had a direct and deadly effect on many communities in Idaho. The Solving the Border Crisis Act was created to return the U.S. to reasonable border policies and address the concerns many Idahoans have voiced for the last several years.

“It is pivotal to the safety of Idahoans, as well as all Americans, for Congress to institute commonsense border security measures. This bill is a step in the right direction.”

The U.S. Border Patrol in February encountered 128,877 undocumented migrants between ports of entry on the southern border, plus another 26,121 encounters at ports of entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data released Wednesday. The total of 154,998 was nearly identical to January’s count and the lowest since 101,099 in February 2021 — the first full month of Biden’s presidency.

The decline in the first two months of 2023, however, followed an historic wave of encounters that included 10 consecutive months over 200,000, beginning in March of last year and concluding with a high of 251,995 in December, CBP data shows.

Since Donald Trump left the Oval Office and Biden walked into it, CBP has reported more than 4.85 million encounters with undocumented migrants along the southern border — a total Risch pointed out as double the population of Idaho in a news release announcing his Solving the Border Crisis Act.

Idaho’s other U.S. senator, Mike Crapo, joined Risch in introducing the bill and punched at what he described as the president’s inability to enforce the border.

How many migrant encounters? The number of southwest land border encounters with migrants from 2020 to 2023, by fiscal year running Oct. 1 through Sept. 30: 2023 (ytd): 1,029,953 2022: 2,378,944 2021: 1,734,686 2020: 450,088 Source: U.S. Customs & Border Protection

“A record number of illegal border crossings on the Biden Administration’s watch has created a humanitarian crisis of staggering proportions and fueled the increased smuggling of deadly drugs such as fentanyl into our country,” Crapo said in the release. “This ongoing crisis demands a stronger, more effective leadership. Congress must act to secure the border now, as we cannot rely on the Executive Branch to do so.”

SJM101 sparks emotions in Legislature

It’s not just Risch’s voice from Idaho calling out for border control now — though the resolution that bubbled up in the Legislature this week included specific stipulations that further exposed the fracture in the state’s dominant political party.

The national immigration debate spilled out midweek in the Boise statehouse, with the Republican supermajority in the Senate approving a memorial calling for market-driven reform that would create an “effective guest worker program that allows for a consistent and legal workforce” to help sustain the state’s agriculture industry, a group of 22 senators and representatives wrote in a guest editorial distributed to multiple newspapers across the state, including the Times-News.

“We are not going to sit back and let Idaho agriculture be sacrificed to the failure of the Biden administration. If they aren’t going to lead on immigration reform, then we will. If they are not going to help our farmers, then we will,” they wrote.

“Make no mistake, we are not soft on immigration. We do not support amnesty and neither does Idaho’s agriculture industry. No reasonable human is suggesting we look the other way while illegal immigrants flood into our nation. We are calling for the same thing that the Trump administration called for; secure the border, have a legal and merit-based immigration system.”

Senate Joint Memorial 101, which passed the Senate 25-10 on Thursday and will go to the House for consideration, accuses Biden and the U.S. Congress of failing to “fulfill their Constitutional responsibility as it pertains to immigration law and policy” and calls for “action with all deliberate speed to adopt and implement targeted immigration reform” that would meet “the labor needs and demands of year-round agriculture, construction, hospitality, food processing, manufacturing, technology and other market sectors, and in particular allows cyclical worker visas of adequate length to meet the labor demands of Idaho agriculture and business.”

Sen. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, who co-signed the guest editorial along with two other Magic Valley legislators, Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, and Rep. Chenele Dixon, R-Kimberly, described SJM101 as a sincere effort to “help our dairy farmers and all of the employers who hire foreign-born employees.”

“It is my belief that the federal government could fix this if they just would,” Hartgen said in an email to the Times-News. “We are not asking for a citizen pathway but something to allow them to work. We all believe in the proper way to become a citizen and there can be no exceptions.”

She added, “It’s also the right thing to do because these people live in constant fear.”

The Idaho Dairymen’s Association was almost immediate in its praise.

“Senate Joint Memorial 101 is a good first step for Idaho in an effort to make a positive impact on our country’s immigration reform,” Rick Naerebout, the association’s CEO, said in a statement. “Idaho is the third largest producer of milk in the nation, and our year-round business requires a steady and dependable workforce, just like our fellow agriculture, construction, manufacturing, and hospitality employers.

“I am disappointed in a handful of Senators for misrepresenting the plain language of SJM101 and ignoring the critical need for immigration reform that would benefit all Idahoans and Americans.”

‘California solution for an Idaho problem’

Misrepresenting the plain language?

What the majority of Republicans in the Senate viewed as commonsense, Idaho-first reform, a splinter of senators from the state’s dominant party along with state party chair Dorothy Moon, the Idaho Freedom Foundation and the Idaho Freedom Caucus lashed out at SJM101 as a blatant attempt at amnesty.

Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, labeled the memorial as a “California solution for an Idaho problem” on Twitter, Moon lamented immigrants overstaying their visas and the subsequent impact on American workers, and the IFF accused the Senate of lurching “to the left” with a resolution that “includes an explicit call for amnesty of illegal aliens currently working in the United States.”

The IFF singled out Hartgen, Dixon and Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, and their six co-sponsors of the memorial.

“Fundamentally, this issue is about what is right and fair for American workers,” Moon wrote in her weekly column for the Times-News. “Everywhere immigrants are relied upon to fill the workforce, domestic worker labor force participation drops dramatically. Everywhere immigrants are relied upon to fill the workforce, domestic worker compensation — including young workers recently graduated from college — drops dramatically. Everywhere immigrants are relied upon to fill the workforce, welfare spending increases.”

In her column, Moon used some numbers on immigration that the Times-News could not independently verify through federal data and that the Idaho Republican Party on Saturday requested to clarify in the online version.

The Freedom Caucus, a faction of 12 GOP lawmakers that includes Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld, R-Twin Falls, labeled SJM101 as a “failure to enforce the literal sovereign integrity of our nation” in a tweet after Thursday’s vote.

Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon, pushed the Republican rift to the forefront in a Thursday morning news release to promote SJM101, poking at a fellow Republican who stood in opposition.

“A California transplant in the Idaho Senate has been quick to say ‘don’t change my state,’” Guthrie said in the release. “As a native Idahoan and a farmer, I know that Idaho has been built on the back of our farm workers.”

That other Republican was Lenney, who has lived in Nampa with his family since 2010, according to his political website.

“Apparently Senator Guthrie feels like it’s okay to disparage me in his press release,” Lenney wrote in a tweet that included Guthrie’s release with the quote underlined. “But wouldn’t own up to it when I directly asked him about it TWICE today on the Senate floor.”

Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, meanwhile, appeared to criticize the IFF, a Boise-based conservative think tank that describes its mission as “exposing, defeating, and replacing the state’s socialist public policies.”

“To continue to misrepresent the clear wording in SJM101 is dishonest, and it appears to be a fundraising opportunity for a particular organization,” Boyle said in a statement. “The Idaho Republican Party platform states, ‘We believe in a strong and viable agriculture industry … we believe Idaho’s farmers and ranchers should be able to compete freely and trade fairly in foreign markets … we believe that securing the national border must be a priority for our country…’ SJM101 does all of this.”

‘Border walls work,’ or do they?

SJM101 didn’t just put meaningful immigration reform at the feet of Biden. The second-to-last paragraph was clear instruction to Idaho’s federal delegation — Risch, Crapo and Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher — to do something.

“BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the congressional delegation representing the State of Idaho in the Congress of the United States is requested and called upon to take action with all deliberate speed to advocate for an introduce federal legislation implementing targeted immigration reform in a manner consistent with the principles set forth in this Joint Memorial,” it read.

It’s unlikely Risch needed further motivation.

It was a week before SJM101 cleared the Idaho Senate that Risch introduced the Solving the Border Crisis Act, which called on the Biden administration to immediately resume construction of the border wall that Trump made central to his 2016 presidential campaign, for Congress to push Biden to declare a national security emergency at the Mexico border, plus other measures to manage migrants and asylum seekers, and to enforce the rule of the law.

Twice in February, Risch’s name was on legislation in the same vein:

He was a co-sponsor of the Build the Wall Now Act, brought forward by Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Ted Budd of North Carolina, calling for the use of $2.1 billion in allocated but unspent funding for the border wall to be used for immediate construction.

Two weeks earlier, Risch joined with Sen. Katie Britt, R-Alabama, to introduce four pieces of legislation, including the WALL Act to complete the border wall and a resolution to acknowledge a crisis at the southern border. The two other bills were aimed at asylum abuse through the codification of the Remain in Mexico policy that requires asylum seekers to stay outside the U.S. while their claim is under review, and at ending a federal “catch and release” policy that allows for the release of illegal immigrants into the U.S. after six months of detention.

“Border walls work. It successfully deters illegal immigration and helps reduce the flow of deadly illegal drugs, like fentanyl, from flowing freely into the U.S. But that didn’t stop President Biden from halting the construction of the southern border wall,” Risch said in a Feb. 23 news release for the Build the Wall Now Act. “This commonsense measure is a critical step Congress can take to reverse President Biden’s disastrous failures to keep our border secure.”

Fentanyl has become an increasing danger in Idaho, where related overdose deaths doubled from 2020 to 2021, according to state officials, prompting Gov. Brad Little to prioritize the state’s fight against the synthetic opioid that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more dangerous than morphine.

The Idaho State Police told KREM 2 last month that it had responded to over 600 fentanyl overdoses, including 10 fatal incidents, in just the first 46 days of this year.

“The organized crime in Mexico, they’re controlling the flow of fentanyl and we need to do all we can to stop that,” Little said during a January stop at the College of Southern Idaho, where he promoted the state’s online awareness campaign at FentanylTakesAll.org.

But Amy Fischer, advocacy director, Americas, for Amnesty International, cautioned Idaho from conflating the fentanyl epidemic with the country’s illegal immigration challenges while dismissing Risch’s notion that a border wall was the answer.

In a phone interview with the Times-News, Fischer said the U.S. has “the capacity to welcome” migrants fleeing from countries such as Venezuela where poverty, crime, violence and political tension make it “nearly impossible to survive.”

“A wall isn’t going to prevent people from trying to seek safety,” said Fischer, describing the world as a “global refugee society” where people seeking a better life are simply exercising their right to seek asylum.

“The problem is, people need a safe place to go, and the United States has the opportunity to provide a safe place,” she said. “That is the reason why people want to come here. We can either be a shining beacon, or a beacon of exclusion.”

It’s not those people, either, who are transporting fentanyl and other illicit drugs across the desert or through rivers, said Fischer, calling Risch’s attempt to blame asylum-seeking migrants “shameful” when he should be “addressing the issue at its core.”

“The fentanyl crisis is a crisis. It is ravaging communities — but fentanyl is not spreading through communities because women and children are seeking safety by coming to the United States,” she said. “The blame is being placed at the feet of the wrong people.”

She added, “I would want my senator to be talking about how we’re going to have additional inspections of vehicles coming across the border.”

None of the five acts with Risch’s name on them have progressed beyond introduction, his office confirmed to the Times-News.