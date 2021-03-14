Idaho man thought ‘the virus would disappear the day after the election.’ He was wrong

That Monday, he got a COVID-19 test. It was positive. He “hibernated” in the trailer for two days, he said.

But come Wednesday morning, he said, he was “really, extremely miserable, and I asked my wife to get a hold of transportation to get me to the hospital.”

The ambulance picked him up and took him to St. Luke’s in Boise. His memory is foggy, but he recalls being sent to the intensive care unit within hours of arriving.

He stayed in the ICU for four or five days, on high-flow oxygen, he said.

At one point, a nurse put his wife on speaker phone. She told him how much she loved him, “because she didn’t know if I was gonna make it through the night,” he said.

“That was the night I got the visit from my dad,” he said. “My dad’s been gone for about three years.”

ONE PATIENT CAN HELP THE WORLD FIND COVID-19 TREATMENTS

The next day, Russell awoke to learn he was slowly improving, he said. He spent one more night in the ICU, then went to a room for less-intensive care.

He spent 16 days in the hospital, he said. While he was there, he enrolled in a clinical trial to test the medication tocilizumab, the drug in brand-name Actemra.