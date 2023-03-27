Twin Falls Rep. Greg Lanting spent his Monday afternoon watching the College of Southern Idaho softball team play at home against Snow College.

Rep. Lance Clow was back home in Twin Falls, too.

It wasn’t because the Idaho Legislature had concluded its work. It was only because the House was adjourned until Tuesday as the Senate opened another week at the Boise statehouse with some 50 bills and other business on its reading calendar — three days after Republican legislators had hoped to conclude the 2023 session.

That’s not all. The bulk of the state’s 2024 fiscal year budget remains up in the air — including the K-12 public schools budgets and the Medicaid budget that is being rewritten after failing to clear the House, even with seven of eight Magic Valley legislators voting in favor of the $4.7 billion package of mostly federal funds.

“This is the first time the Senate has been behind us,” said Clow, a Republican in his 10th year in the House.

While the Senate plays catch-up, the House waits. The Legislature is required to approve a balanced budget before it can wrap its session.

“We’ve got some biggies to talk about,” Lanting told the Times-News before heading to First Federal Softball Field to watch the nationally ranked Golden Eagles, who won both games against the Badgers.

The Medicaid budget is likely to remain among the trickiest conversations. House Bill 334, which included funding for five programs — including expanded Medicaid, approved in 2018 by Idaho voters, 61% to 39% — failed in a 36-34 vote in the lower chamber last week with disapproving Republicans raising concerns about the overall cost.

Rep. Douglas Pickett, R-Oakley, was the lone Magic Valley legislator to vote against the budget. Pickett did not respond to the Times-News’ email request for an interview on Monday.

“It is a lot of money,” Rep. Chenele Dixon, R-Kimberly, told the Times-News during a phone interview. “But it is important for people to know that just under $1 billion comes state funding. That’s also a lot of money — but just under $1 billion is a lot different than $4 billion.”

While the rising cost of health care, coupled with the state’s growing population, makes it “so the budget is going to increase,” Dixon said “the people had spoken” with their 2018 vote to extend Medicaid coverage to low-income adults.

Lanting concurred.

“I’m a firm believer that the people told us they wanted Medicaid expansion. It’s a massive amount of money, but it’s staying here to pay doctors, to pay nurses, to pay hospitals. The money is staying mostly in Idaho.”

The Republican legislator added, “Medicaid helps a lot of people. I’m surprised the budget is that high, but I think that’s a symptom of the overall cost of health care, isn’t it?”

Clow also pointed to the 2018 vote to explain his support for the budget, though the total number provided reason for pause.

“But most of that is federal money,” Clow told the Times-News during a phone interview. “I’m one who believes if we don’t take the money, it’s just going to another state. But there are some who will vote ‘no’ just because there is federal money (in the budget).”

He added, “I trust the JFAC committee enough on their numbers.”

The Senate did clear some of its backlog on Monday, voting 22-12 to pass a bill criminalizing gender-affirming care for minors, an amended version of a bill that passed in the House about six weeks ago.

Twin Falls' senators were split: Glenneda Zuiderveld voted for it; Linda Wright Hartgen voted against it.

The measure, which bars transgender and transitioning children, or children with gender dysphoria, from receiving hormones or puberty blockers, drew immediate criticism from the ACLU of Idaho.

“All Idahoans deserve access to medical care,” Leo Morales, the organization’s executive director, said in a statement. “This bill actively singles out a group of people based on transgender status and criminalizes parents and physicians for seeking or providing standard medical care based on the patient’s unique circumstances and experience. It infringes on privacy, medical choice, and it harms Idaho families.”

Also Monday, Gov. Brad Little vetoed House Bill 292, which he described in a statement as a “hodgepodge of policy items intermingled with property tax relief.”

Specifically, Little opposed the elimination of March elections for local school districts and expressed concern about infrastructure bonding and transportation funding.

“Let’s get property tax relief done right this session. The simplest solutions are usually the best solutions, and I believe we can extract the property tax portions of House Bill 292 and deliver a true property tax relief bill this session,” Little said. “A property tax relief bill this session needs to be simple and carried out in a way that does not harm public schools, does not hold up needed transportation projects, and does not reveal more unintended consequences. The people of Idaho deserve simple property tax relief that will endure over time!”

By Monday afternoon, the Senate had moved forward a replacement bill and voted 32-3 in favor of it, the Idaho Capital Sun reported. The House will see it next.