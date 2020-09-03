Idaho is making progress in COVID-19 fight

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday declared that the state will stay in Stage 4 of his reopening plan for the seventh time, extending it for another two weeks.
Little said the state’s hangup was on hospital admissions. The state’s total hospitalizations are declining but new admissions remain too high.
Idaho’s rate of new coronavirus cases was at 299 per day over the past seven days. That number was as high as 568.9 on July 19. It was only 39.4 on June 1.
The positive test rate dropped to 8.2% during the most recent two-week evaluation period, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. That’s considerably lower than it’s been for much of the summer — and down from 9.9% during the previous two weeks — but still above the state’s 5% goal.
Hospitalization admissions increased during the most recent period to about 16.3 per day. They were 14.4 per day during the previous period.
“Statewide our numbers and metrics are looking pretty good,” Little said. “In fact, even in many of the hot spots we are seeing encouraging trends. But that is not a reason to let our guard down. As we approach fall, the opportunity for community spread will increase.”
He also emphasized the need for Idahoans to get flu shots sooner rather than later to help free up health care resources.
The governor originally placed Idaho in Stage 4 of his Idaho Rebounds plan on June 13. The state has failed to meet the criteria to exit the plan during each of the following two-week segments. The state has struggled in particular with the number of hospitalizations and infections to health care workers.
Ada County remains in a modified Stage 3 under the direction of Boise-based Central District Health.
At the end of day Wednesday, Idaho Statesman data showed that about 11.8% of those tested have been positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s health districts have reported 30,536 confirmed cases and 374 deaths.
Outbreaks in Idaho long-term care facilities, prisons and jails remain an ongoing problem. As of Tuesday, two Idaho prisoners had died as a result of COVID-19.
Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, said the state is in a similar place it was two weeks ago in terms of the metrics needed to advance out of Stage 4. She also said hospitalizations remain an issue.
Hahn added that state officials worry about gatherings taking place over Labor Day weekend that could result in further spread. She said contact tracing has revealed that most new COVID-19 cases stem from family or small gatherings, as well as contracting the virus through other members of someone’s household.
“It’s one reason we’re so concerned with the Labor Day weekend,” Hahn said. “Keep in mind that it’s those small gatherings now that we’re seeing is a big part of the problem.”
More than 1,000 inmates of the Idaho Department of Correction have tested positive for the coronavirus. Two men who were incarcerated at the Idaho State Correction Center in Kuna have died of COVID-19.
Little did not mention any plans to release more inmates from the state’s prisons. Instead, he focused on isolating ill inmates and investing in testing.
As of Wednesday, IDOC reported 7,144 tests conducted, with 165 results pending, 5,679 negatives and about 1,300 positives.
IDOC does not have the authority to release inmates; it’s a decision that must be made by the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole.
Schools reopening
Little said months ago that he was leaving the decision on whether schools would reopen in person to local school districts. He has repeatedly said he wants schools to open as soon as possible.
On Thursday, Little again said that the best approach is to leave the decision up to the school district, in consultation with its local health district. A statewide solution wouldn’t address the needs of individual school districts, he said.
“It may look a little inconsistent, but the net of it is being reviewed by a public health standpoint, and also from the standpoint of getting kids back to school,” Little said.
Plans vary from district to district, even when they neighbor each other, and it has been a rocky roll-out for some, including Vallivue.
Vallivue Middle School, Skyway and Lakevue elementary schools, and Vallivue’s district office all have seen people receive positive COVID-19 test results, the Idaho Statesman learned through a public records request.
The Boise School District, which doesn’t have in-person classes yet, has reported 10 coronavirus cases since Aug. 17.
The West Ada school board on Tuesday night unanimously cleared its high school sports programs to start playing games immediately, but fans will not yet be allowed.
Some universities, including Boise State, have posted dashboards online to update the public on new COVID-19 cases. The university reported eight new cases of the coronavirus on campus from Aug. 22 to Aug. 28, but none of those were students living on campus.
Special session
Little started the Thursday news conference by thanking members of the Idaho Legislature for their work during last week’s special session.
Lawmakers convened to address specific coronavirus-related issues that Little wanted them to handle when he called the session. He said Thursday that the legislation passed will help ensure a safe and secure November election.
The session was filled with sometimes rowdy protesters and resulted in at least five arrests, including anti-government activist Ammon Bundy being arrested twice in less than 24 hours.
In addition to thanking legislators, Little also thanked law enforcement officers who put “their own health and safety on the line so important business of the Legislature could move forward.”
Lawmakers made modest changes to the election, including making absentee ballot counting easier for county clerks. In-person voting is also now mandatory if anyone wants to vote that way — unlike the May election, which was only mail-in voting.
The House passed a resolution, not a law, asking the governor to take certain steps if clerks can’t find enough poll workers to volunteer, which they have repeatedly said will be a problem. Pitched by Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, it suggests that Little use up to $2 million in federal CARES Act funding — the federal response to the pandemic — to pay poll workers more as an incentive.
It also suggests that Little use the Idaho National Guard to work polls if needed — something other states have done.
Little does not have to comply with the House’s resolution.
The Senate also passed a resolution urging Little to end the coronavirus state of emergency when fiscally possible. The resolution says lawmakers will look at the governor’s spending authority in 2021 and how long the governor may extend an emergency declaration. It also says the Senate hopes to consider putting a prohibition on ordering a quarantine for healthy people, and might look at whether the governor can prohibit people from visiting a place of worship for health and safety reasons.
