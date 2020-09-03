Idaho is making progress in COVID-19 fight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Thursday declared that the state will stay in Stage 4 of his reopening plan for the seventh time, extending it for another two weeks.

Little said the state’s hangup was on hospital admissions. The state’s total hospitalizations are declining but new admissions remain too high.

Idaho’s rate of new coronavirus cases was at 299 per day over the past seven days. That number was as high as 568.9 on July 19. It was only 39.4 on June 1.

The positive test rate dropped to 8.2% during the most recent two-week evaluation period, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. That’s considerably lower than it’s been for much of the summer — and down from 9.9% during the previous two weeks — but still above the state’s 5% goal.

Hospitalization admissions increased during the most recent period to about 16.3 per day. They were 14.4 per day during the previous period.

“Statewide our numbers and metrics are looking pretty good,” Little said. “In fact, even in many of the hot spots we are seeing encouraging trends. But that is not a reason to let our guard down. As we approach fall, the opportunity for community spread will increase.”