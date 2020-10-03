Idaho House candidate touts conspiracy theories, false claims on COVID, vaccines, more

Davidson has posted on Facebook about QAnon-like theories, but told the Statesman in an interview that she doesn’t follow the group.

She has several posts about sex trafficking.

“I have grandkids and I’ve raised kids, and I just think we need to protect our children,” she said. “I know there are some really good organizations here in the Valley that are taking kids who are needing to be rescued. ... I think our children are our greatest asset in the world.”

She said that is one reason President Trump was focusing on the Southern border wall, as an effort to end sex trafficking.

A May 30 Facebook post of Davidson’s had a large Q” on it that was about the “Great Awakening” and “Soros backed riots.” That references George Soros, a billionaire investor who people on the right claim pays for activists or “Antifa” to attend events. The claims are unsubstantiated.

Jackie Davidson

Davidson said she decided to run for office when looking at some of the problems Idaho and other states were facing. She’s lived in Boise since 1980.