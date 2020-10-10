Idaho health care facility had to call COVID-positive staff to work. Is that OK?

The Statesman received tips from multiple people regarding the situation.

“We would never force people (to work),” Busby said. “We had several people that chose not to work. (They) said, ‘Nope, I don’t want to work,’ so we honored that.”

The Statesman also received a copy of a message Busby sent to staff after the Statesman contacted her, reading: “Hey heads up everyone! The Idaho Statesman is trying to get a statement from our employees about how we have forced you to work while you’re sick. Anyway, if anyone calls you from the Idaho (Statesman) you cannot, please please please, don’t talk to them. Refer them to Troy Bell and ask them if they need the number.”

When asked about that message, Busby said that Bell, the CEO, “asked us not to talk to you anymore. So, I’m so sorry. Thanks anyway,” and hung up the phone.

Bell told the Statesman that it’s company policy for employees to refer media calls to him.

“Our company policy (is) if they are contacted by the media any time, ever, that they are not to speak to the media. ... They are not authorized to speak to the media and represent the facility,” he said. “I mainly do it to protect the employees. I don’t want to put them in a bad situation.”