Idaho legislators circulate petitions to call special session

Two petitions to bring the Idaho Legislature into special session to consider legislation that would restore the state’s 2024 presidential primary began circulating this week, one calling for a March primary and the second pitching a May primary.

The first petition, launched Sunday, is spearheaded by Republican Sen. Scott Herndon of the Idaho Freedom Caucus. A day later, Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, pushed another petition.

A special session, officially called an extraordinary sessions in Idaho, would be triggered if either petition garners at least 60% of signatures from the Legislature’s two chambers. It would begin no later than 15 days after the petition is received by House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Winder.

The Legislature, seemingly unwittingly, eliminated the state’s presidential primary with House Bill 138, which was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on March 30. A trailer bill, Senate Bill 186, which was intended to move to the primary from March to May, was opposed by Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and didn’t make it to vote.

The Idaho GOP responded at its summer convention in June by voting to hold a presidential nominating caucus on the first Saturday of March, unless the Legislature meets an Oct. 1 deadline to restore a primary election.

Also:

Idaho Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher cosponsored legislation this month, called the Bring Our Heroes Home Act, that would consolidate records for recovering America’s Prisoners of War and Missing in Action service members. More than 81,500 Americans — including 361 Idahoans — remain unaccounted for from World War II, the Vietnam War and other conflicts, according to Simpson’s office.