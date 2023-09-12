US legislators plan senior center events

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson and Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch will conduct senior center outreach throughout September and October, beginning Thursday in Oakley and concluding Oct. 20 in Wendell.

Staff from the legislators’ district offices will “answer questions and address specific needs” at each two-hour outreach event, according to a joint news release.

“Not all of my constituents can leave their homes and connect with staff from my district offices, which is why Senators Crapo and Risch and I are bringing these services directly to them,” Simpson said in the release.

The outreach calendar for the Magic Valley, with all events scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Oakley Valley Senior Center, 135 W. Main St., Oakley Sept. 19 – Camas County Senior Center, 129 W. Willow Ave. W., Fairfield

For more information, call Simpson’s Twin Falls office at 208-734-7219.