US legislators plan senior center events
Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson and Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch will conduct senior center outreach throughout September and October, beginning Thursday in Oakley and concluding Oct. 20 in Wendell.
Staff from the legislators’ district offices will “answer questions and address specific needs” at each two-hour outreach event, according to a joint news release.
“Not all of my constituents can leave their homes and connect with staff from my district offices, which is why Senators Crapo and Risch and I are bringing these services directly to them,” Simpson said in the release.
The outreach calendar for the Magic Valley, with all events scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
- Thursday – Oakley Valley Senior Center, 135 W. Main St., Oakley
- Sept. 19 – Camas County Senior Center, 129 W. Willow Ave. W., Fairfield
- Sept. 20 – Lorna Reeder Senior Center, 400 W. Market St., Albion
- Sept. 21 – Gooding County Senior Center, 308 Senior Ave., Gooding
- Sept. 25 – Burley Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave., Burley
- Sept. 27 – Hagerman Valley Senior Center, 140 E. Lake St., Hagerman
- Sept. 28 – Jerome Senior Citizen Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave., Jerome
- Sept. 29 – Ageless Senior Citizens, 310 Main St. N., Kimberly
- Oct 2 – Richfield Senior Center, 130 E. Main St., Richfield
- Oct. 3 – Golden Years Senior Center, 218 N. Rail St. W., Shoshone
- Oct. 10 – Silver and Gold Senior Center, 210 Wilson St., Eden
- Oct. 11 – Filer Senior Haven, 222 Main St., Filer
- Oct. 12 – West End Senior Citizens, 1010 Main St., Buhl
- Oct. 13 – Minidoka County Senior Center, 702 11th St., Rupert
- Oct. 16 – Twin Falls Senior Citizens Federation, 530 Shoshone St. W., Twin Falls
- Oct. 20 – Wendell Senior Center, 380 1st Ave. E., Wendell
For more information, call Simpson’s Twin Falls office at 208-734-7219.