Risch, Crapo oppose Biden’s new college repayment plan

U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo of Idaho joined 15 Republican colleagues on Tuesday to introduce a Congressional Review Act resolution aimed at overturning President Joe Biden’s latest college repayment plan.

The Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, introduced in August after the Supreme Court blocked Biden’s plan for mass student loan forgiveness earlier in the summer, was touted by the White House as a “game changer,” USA TODAY reported last month.

In a news release, Risch described Biden’s income-driven repayment rule as a “student loan scheme … more expensive than his original ‘forgiveness’ gimmick.”

“Taxpayers will foot the bill for this nearly $500 billion plan, which will incentivize risky financial decisions and make college even more expensive,” Risch said. “This congressional review act sends a clear message to the president that this plan cannot stand.”

Added Crapo, “The Biden Administration’s newest attempt at student loan forgiveness continues to place the burden of our nation’s exorbitant student loan debt on taxpayers. We should be doing more to address America’s already record-high inflation instead of contributing to an ever-growing national debt.”

The IDR rule would leave 91% of new student debt eligible for reduced payments and “eventual transfer to taxpayers,” according to the senators’ release.

Also:

Gerardo “Tato” Muñoz, who served 12 years on the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, announced his campaign for Twin Falls City Council (Seat 2) on Tuesday. “I believe in every Citizen’s responsibility to pay back to our community and have decided that now that I have the time to commit and the knowledge to serve, it is a good time to run for City Council,” Muñoz said in a news release. His website: www.votefortato.org.