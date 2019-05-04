TWIN FALLS — Idaho Gives had a plan to raise $1.7 million. With the public’s help, it raised nearly $2 million on Tuesday.
Idaho Gives is a statewide, 24-hour online day of giving that supports hundreds of nonprofits across the state.
In its launch year, Idahoans raised $578,735. Last year, people donated $1,558,838. This year 1,940,839.79 was raised for 589 profits by 12,201 donors, as of a 5 p.m. Friday count.
Paid advertising and media awareness has helped with the growth, said Idaho Nonprofit Center President Amy Little. She also said rearranging the prizes encouraged towns to put on creative events to help promote the fundraiser.
“We had a number of cool events this year. They probably helped with getting people out there,” Little said. “We are seeing Idaho Gives as a way to celebrate where we live.”
As of 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Idaho Gives website, the Idaho Humane Society had the most donations, collecting more than $159,600. Idaho Humane Society also received the most donors online with 606 donors.
Twin Falls Animal Shelter was awarded with the “Surpass the Past” prize, which is given to an organization that receives more donations in 2019 than it did in 2018.
It is too soon to announce what the next goal will be, but the Idaho Gives team is already trying to plan how it will get media attention during the 2020 presidential election, Little said.
“Our state demonstrated that they support nonprofits,” Little said. “Nonprofits do so much work and it was gratifying seeing the amount of support.”
