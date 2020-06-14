Idaho families see prisons as 'petri dish.' Parole commission won’t risk public safety

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — Mary Churchill says she always feared her son would die in prison.

As the coronavirus has ripped through prisons in other states, her fears have been exacerbated.

Churchill’s son, David Churchill, is incarcerated on two drug possession charges. The Sandpoint woman has written letters to legislators and the parole commission in Idaho, but there might be no hope.

“It scares me to death,” she said. “... It’s like a petri dish in there.”

David Churchill was one of the 8,857 people in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction, as of June 1. Some of those people are housed in state prisons, others in county jails, and some are in a private prison in Texas that’s under a state contract because of overcrowding.

IDOC does not have the authority to release any of those inmates. That’s a decision that must be made by the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole, which has been conducting business as usual during this pandemic, although it did have more hearings in March and April than in January and February.