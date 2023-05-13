The Bureau of Land Management scheduled five public meetings this week to gather feedback on major proposed changes to its stewardship of multiple-use lands across the western United States — including 12 million acres in Idaho.

None of those meetings will be in Idaho, and the state’s congressional delegation is asking for one.

In a letter to BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning, Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and Reps. Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher questioned the choice of meeting locations “geographically concentrated away from many of BLM’s constituents” and pushed the bureau to “face the public” rather than host virtual meetings after President Joe Biden signed a bill last month to end the “COVID emergency.”

The first meeting, scheduled for Monday, and the last, on June 5, will be held virtually. In-person meetings are scheduled for May 25 in Denver; May 30 in Albuquerque, New Mexico; and June 1 in Reno.

“Idaho has twelve million acres of BLM managed land, and this rule will significantly impact how Idahoans interact with those public lands,” the legislators wrote in their letter. “By categorizing conservation as a use, rather than an outcome, this rule will effectively ensure the uses Idahoans have traditionally enjoyed on our public lands will be placed in competition with conservation, rather than in harmony. This action is in direct conflict with the congressional mandate to manage public lands for multiple use.”

Since the bureau’s proposed changes, announced in late March, could “severely disrupt multiple uses from grazing to recreation as well as other considerations such as Tribal access,” the Idaho delegation called it “imperative that the BLM hears directly from Idahoans, in the state of Idaho, in-person.”

The BLM also did not schedule in-person meetings in Alaska (70 million acres), Utah (23 million acres) and Wyoming (18 million acres), all of which have more public lands than Idaho, according to its website.

The nearest in-person location for Idahoans, in Reno, is a “trip that can take anywhere between five and fourteen hours by car,” the Idaho delegation told Stone-Manning in their letter.

They concluded, “We look forward to a modification of the schedule for in-person meetings soon.”

The proposed Public Lands Rule would, according to the BLM, put conservation on “equal footing” with other uses to “help guide responsible development while safeguarding important places for the millions of people who visit public lands every year to hike, hunt, camp, fish, and more.”

The Idaho Legislature’s Committee on Federalism on Tuesday heard opposition to the proposed rule from agricultural and business groups during a public meeting in Boise, the Idaho Capital Sun reported. The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, Idaho Water Resources Board and The J.R. Simplot Co. were among the speakers.

Those speakers were included on the meeting’s agenda, and no testimony was scheduled from conservation groups or the public, the Capital Sun reported.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council immediately spoke out against the proposed rule in March: “Ranchers have a reasonable expectation of transparency and predictability with dealing with the BLM, and this proposed rule falls short on both accounts. The covert manner in which the rule was developed and announced has left permittees feeling like the rule is either a capitulation to the extremist environmental groups who want to eradicate grazing from the landscape, or a concerted effort to develop rules that preclude ranchers’ input,” the groups said in a joint statement.

Conservation groups, meanwhile, have voiced support. The Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, for example, called the Public Lands Rule “a long overdue course correction for the BLM” and “a golden opportunity to provide positive reinforcement and ensure a better future for some of America’s most magnificent wild landscapes.”

For information about the BLM’s scheduled meetings, including links to the virtual meetings, go online to https://www.blm.gov/press-release/update-blm-releases-public-meeting-information-proposed-public-lands-rule.

The public comment period is open until June 20 at www.regulations.gov. More than 15,000 comments had been received as of Saturday afternoon.