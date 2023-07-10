The safest of Idaho’s 44 counties sits in the Magic Valley, according to an annual Idaho State Police report that brings together statewide data from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Camas County, for the second straight year, topped the annual report, with overall crime (per 1,000 population) down 22.87% from 2021 — including zero reports of animal cruelty, embezzlement, pornography, sexual assault or stolen property.

With a 9.31% overall crime rate, Camas ranked ahead of Franklin (12.11%), Jefferson (15.1%), Madison (15.4), Butte (17.71%) and Clearwater (18.63). Despite achieving the steepest drop in year-over-year crime, Clark County had the highest rate per 1,000 at 82.8%, according to the Crime in Idaho 2022 report from the Idaho State Police Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

Camas, Cassia and Lincoln were the only Magic Valley counties with fewer reports of crime in 2022 than 2021. Cassia’s overall crime rate was down 20.74% to rank 14th overall, three spots behind Blaine County and one spot ahead of Gooding County.

Here’s a county-by-county look across the Magic Valley:

Blaine County

What’s the data tell us?

Crime was up 26.64% in 2022, the fifth-highest increase in the state.

What’s up?

Steep increases in weapons charges (6 total), motor vehicle thefts (17, up from 4 in 2021) and burglary (27, up from 12 in 2021) chased the county’s percentage to higher levels.

What’s down?

Arrests for drugs and narcotics dropped by 1.79%, plus the county reported no cases of arson or robbery after singular incidents in 2021.

Camas County

What’s the data tell us?

The overall crime rate has ranked as the lowest in the Gem State for two straight years.

What’s up?

Nothing.

What’s down?

The total cases of larceny, assault, destruction and burglary dropped by at least 20% from 2021.

Cassia County

What’s the data tell us?

Only seven counties in Idaho reported a sharper drop in overall crime in 2022.

What’s up?

Burglary is the glaring exception in an otherwise cleaner report, with cases increasing by 280% — from five incidents in 2021 to 19 last year.

What’s down?

There were no cases of robbery following a pair of 2021 incidents, and destruction, down 46.63%, and drugs and narcotics, down 35.53%, fell in 2022.

Gooding County

What’s the data tell us?

The overall crime rate ranked 15th in the state, despite a 5% increase from a year ago.

What’s up?

Cases of counterfeiting (3 in 2022, compared to 1 in 2021) and two incidents of kidnapping, arson and stolen property pushed the county’s percentage upward.

What’s down?

A 70.97% drop in sexual assault cases (from 31 in 2021 to 9 last year) was most dramatic in the statistics, while burglary cases were also sharply down (from 21 to 12)

Jerome County

What’s the data tell us?

Crime increased by 13.29% from 2021, pushing the overall rate per 1,000 to the highest in the Magic Valley (47.48%).

What’s up?

A 300% spike in embezzlement cases (4 in 2022, compared to 1 in 2021) and considerable increases in destruction (142, from 102) and drugs and narcotics (431, from 370) were the primary culprits in the data.

What’s down?

Burglary was down 36.92%, from 65 cases in 2021 to 41 in 2022. The total number of cases for weapons, kidnapping, stolen property, arson and extortion were also down last year.

Lincoln County

What’s the data tell us?

A 15.16% drop in overall crime last year was second in the Magic Valley to Cassia County and the 13th-best improvement statewide from 2021.

What’s up?

There were increases in just five categories of crime: Sexual, fraud, weapons, assault and motor vehicle theft — with the highest totals in assaults (75, up from 50 in 2021) and sexual cases (13, up from 5).

What’s down?

Decreases in cases of drugs and narcotics, larceny, destruction and burglary, combined with no cases of other crimes such as animal cruelty, arson, robbery and stolen property, resulted in a year-over-year improvement.

Minidoka County

What’s the data tell us?

The overall crime rate increased in 2022 — but only slightly at 2.49%.

What’s up?

Cases of motor vehicle theft (29 last year, up from 18 in 2021), fraud (34, from 22), assault (179, from 131) and larceny (149, from 113) were mostly responsible for the county’s overall increase.

What’s down?

A 28.90% decrease in drugs and narcotics, from 263 cases in 2021 to 187 last year, represented the most significant decrease in overall incidents.

Twin Falls County

What’s the data tell us?

Crime was up 11.14% in 2022, the third largest spike in the Magic Valley behind Blaine and Jerome counties.

What’s up?

Steep increases in kidnapping (92.86%, 27 cases), burglary (60.75%, 172 cases), weapons (44.12%, 98 cases) and drugs and narcotics (29.03%, 1,160 cases), plus half of the Magic Valley’s six reported homicides in 2021, stood out in the data.

What’s down?

The total number of cases for sexual offenses (from 188 in 2021 to 127 last year), animal cruelty (4, down from 10) and extortion (1, down from 9) were among the highlights.

To view the full report, go online to the Idaho UCR Program website at https://nibrs.isp.idaho.gov/CrimeInIdaho/Home/Index.