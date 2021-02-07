Idaho chugs toward ‘heavy drinker’ status, study says. We’ve been hungover a lot, too.

Women nationwide drank nearly as much as men, according to the survey. The average man put away 17 drinks per week, while the average woman consumed 16. This matches other studies showing heavy drinking among females increasing.

Hangovers at home

Naturally, hangovers were common — especially for employees who worked from home, where the liquor cabinet looms.

A study from American Addiction Centers found that the average American employee spent 112 hours hungover during the first six months of the pandemic while working from home.

The average Idahoan was hungover a hair-of-the-dog less in that situation: 108 hours.

Other interesting findings?

More than half of the Americans surveyed said that they had taken a sick day because of a hangover during the pandemic, according to American Addiction Centers. More than a quarter said they’d confused a hangover with a coronavirus symptom. (Hey, it happens, right?) One-third confessed to having spent a least one day working from the comfort of their bed because of a hangover.

So what do we do about it, Idaho? (No, not raise a toast.)