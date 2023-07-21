Lawyers are feeling the squeeze: More legal work and less people to do it. The shortage of attorneys spans nationwide — both in big cities and rural areas — and Idaho is no different.

The February 2023 bar exam passage rate was 35.5%, the lowest mark in recorded history, according to the Idaho State Bar, a steep drop from 60.3% last July and down nearly 50% from a high mark of 80.3% in July 2013.

“I wouldn’t go so far as to say the justice system is in jeopardy,” Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Fredback told the Times-News, “but the need for attorneys is as high as ever, particularly in the public sector, where there is a shortage of prosecutors and public defenders.”

With fewer attorneys come longer wait times — for advice, hearings and other court action — but law experts in the Gem State told the Times-News that February’s low doesn’t represent a collapse and could, eventually, stand out as more of an anamoly as the country rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Idaho is simply experiencing much the same as other states, said Christopher Engle-Newman, assistant clinical professor of law, bar success, at the University of Idaho.

“February pass rates are not a reliable measure for most states or any institution’s performance on the bar exam,” Engle-Newman told the Times-News. “Since the introduction of the Uniform Bar Exam, the number of individuals taking the bar exam in February has precipitously dropped over time, as many individuals no longer need to take a second, third, or fourth bar exam to be licensed as an attorney in additional states.

“This is due to the UBE’s portable score which allows examinees to use their score to apply for licensure in other states that accept the Uniform Bar Exam ... this means that the February bar exam is comprised mostly of ‘repeat’ takers,” he said. “Repeat takers are individuals who were already unsuccessful on their first attempt, and statistically are less likely to pass on subsequent attempts. Further, the number of ‘first-time’ takers in February is relatively small in comparison to the entire exam pool, since many law schools have few December graduates.”

The pandemic likely didn’t help, either. When students were on lockdown, they had few, if any, closed-book exams that were proctored in person, Engle-Newman said.

“The negative implication is that many law students who recently graduated do not have ample experience preparing for a closed-book exam, much less a high-stakes, closed-book licensure exam that covers the breadth and depth of material as the bar exam,” he said. “We think this is the most likely explanation for lower performance on the bar exam across the United States.”

'There are fewer lawyers'

The consequences are real, though.

With fewer people passing the bar and entering the field of law, Idahoans may see extended delays for legal advice or action for family issues, estate plans, or criminal or civil disputes.

“Speaking broadly, there are fewer lawyers. The workload is up significantly and the difficulty in hiring has been extreme,” Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs told the Times-News.

Not only are there fewer attorneys to do the job, they are also digging out from a backlog of work that piled up during the two-year-plus pandemic. That is especially true for the field of public defense, which has long struggled to attract and retain qualified lawyers.

“When someone shows up in court and they don’t have a lawyer and need one appointed, but there isn’t one there, then we can’t have a hearing,” Loebs said. “We are down numbers of people and it’s very difficult to hire. We’re still prosecuting cases from the time of COVID, in addition to new cases coming in.”

There are other obstacles, too — particularly in more rural settings.

“At least in Blaine County, it seems that many of our small-town lawyers are retiring, and newer attorneys are not here to pick up the slack,” Fredback said. “Recruiting new attorneys is difficult where affordable housing is nearly impossible to find. Addressing our housing shortage is key.”

In Jerome County, meanwhile, Prosecuting Attorney Brad Calbo himself is facing felony charges following his June arrest in Oregon following an alleged domestic dispute, an unexpected legal conundrum that has further strained the county’s already limited resources.

A 'flexible and powerful' degree

What can Idaho do to rebuild its ranks? Johanna Kalb, dean of the College of Law at the University of Idaho, believes the state must do a better job helping students find the opportunities that exist in rural communities and then make it affordable for them to take jobs. The Moscow college is working to bridge that gap through the Idaho Heritage Project, which began in 2021 and matches first- and second-year students with summer jobs in rural communities in Idaho, Kalb told the Times-News. The program also provides students with funds to offset travel and housing costs.

“What we have found is that once students experience how rewarding the practice is in these areas, they are much more excited about returning after graduation, and they have the connections that allow them to do so,” Kalb said. “The other major challenge that we need to address is the debt. Law school is increasingly expensive, and many of our students also have undergraduate debt. Right now, they simply can’t afford to work in a community that needs them, if it means a lower starting salary.”

Kalb urged Idaho lawmakers to consider loan repayment assistant programs for new lawyers who make the commitment to work in underserved communities.

“This is the only way we’ll be able to ensure that our agricultural communities have access to the legal services they need,” she explained.

Another key to the future: It’s vital to give students the chance to make real-life connections with those already working in the legal field. Having more established lawyers walk alongside those who are just starting out builds confidence and helps them navigate the challenges that come with building their reputation and establishing a client base — especially in smaller towns where there are fewer legal resources than in urban settings.

“Mentorship is critical to support new attorneys and help establish a rural practice,” Fredback said.

Though Idaho’s bar passage rate numbers are down, even from typical February results — the three previous years, for example, were 51.5%, 62.7% and 52.8%, according to the Idaho State Bar — Kalb is bullish on the future.

“In my view, the Juris Doctorate is the most flexible and powerful advanced degree available,” Kalb said. “Our graduates hold a wide range of positions inside and outside of the legal system. They are public servants, business leaders, academics, and entrepreneurs. The skills you learn in law school are needed in every industry, at every level.”