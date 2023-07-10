The Rotary Club of Twin Falls will host its 12th annual Ice Cream Funday fundraiser on Saturday, July 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park.

The event will feature 20 local businesses that have worked with Cloverleaf Creamery in Buhl to create and name their own unique ice cream flavors. Attendees will taste and vote for their favorites, and the winning flavor will be Cloverleaf’s August flavor of the month.

“This is the Iron Chef of ice cream!” Eric Smallwood, president of the Rotary Club of Twin Falls, said in a news release.

The 2023 participants: Best Day HR; Claude Brown’s Carpet Cleaning & Restoration; Clark Oral & Facial Surgery; Commercial Creamery Company; Family Health Services; Frontier Pediatrics Partners; Giltner; Harris CPAs; Pickleball Association of Twin Falls; St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center; The Optimist Club; The Walker Center; Times-News; TOK Commercial; Tripp Family Medicine; Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce; Twin Falls School District; Twin Falls Veterans Council; Ward Orthodontics; and ZXM Psychiatry.

Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for children ages 11 and under. It is an all-you-can-eat fundraiser, sponsored by Dairy West and Middlekauff. All proceeds will benefit Rotary and the Rotary’s Frontier Park restroom project.

For more information, call Jill Skeem at 208-320-2786, or email jillasherman@yahoo.com.

PHOTOS: Ice Cream Funday WATCH: 11th annual Ice Cream Funday Ice Cream Funday Ice Cream Funday Ice Cream Funday Ice Cream Funday Ice Cream Funday Ice Cream Funday Ice Cream Funday Ice Cream Funday Ice Cream Funday