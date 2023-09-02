An Idaho man was killed on Interstate 84 in a Friday afternoon collision involving a pair of Freightliners that blocked eastbound lanes for about four hours, according to Idaho State Police.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 3:53 p.m. at milepost 179 in Jerome County. A 2006 Freightliner pulling a single trailer, driven by a 49-year-old man from Oklahoma, slowed for traffic in the right lane and was rear-ended by a 2021 Freightliner, also pulling a single trailer.

The driver of the second semi, a 53-year-old man from Blackfoot, died at the scene, police said.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to a news release. The incident is under investigation.