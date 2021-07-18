Hundreds attend Idaho Statehouse rally opposing vaccine mandates by businesses

McGeachin attended the rally outside on the Statehouse steps but she did not speak. Ammon Bundy, who is running against McGeachin in the May 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary, watched the rally from a park directly across the street from the Statehouse. Bundy is banned from the Statehouse after being arrested there several times over the past year and being charged with trespassing, resisting and obstructing officers.

On July 10, Bundy issued a press release saying hospital workers who don’t want the vaccine should refuse it and use medical and religious exemptions already available. He went on to criticize McGeachin, saying she has mishandled the issue.

“The government should not be in the business of forcing business to do things they don’t want to,” Bundy said in the press release.

Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, also attended Thursday’s rally, though she did not speak.

More than 300 people attended the 1.5 hour rally. Many cheered enthusiastically and held handmade signs adorned with messages such as “stop the medical tyranny,” “medical freedom is essential,” “bodily sovereignty is a God-given right” and “what if I have natural immunity?”