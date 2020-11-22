‘How can I give back?’: Boise man, local company help in COVID-19 vaccine trials

MERIDIAN — By his estimate, Tom Helmer was probably one of the first Idahoans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – at least potentially.

Helmer is one of about 1,500 people participating in a vaccine trial by biotechnology company Novavax, which is testing Phase I/II of its vaccine in the Treasure Valley, among other places. Helmer doesn’t know whether he received the vaccine or a placebo on Aug. 25, when he and four others got their injections at Advanced Clinical Research in Meridian.

Helmer said in the following days, he felt a little lethargic, though he can’t be sure if the injection had anything to do with that.

“It could be just psychosomatic or it could be real,” he said in a phone interview.

A bit of fatigue is well worth the potential benefits of the vaccine, Helmer said. Earlier in the summer, Helmer said, he was “doomscrolling” on social media and feeling anxious about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Part of me has been saying, ‘How can I give back at this time?’” Helmer said. “And I also wanted to find a way not to get sick.”