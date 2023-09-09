CSI’s director of Jerome and Gooding centers, César Pérez, has stepped down after working with the college for 19 years.

Pérez, Hispanic community liaison, officially left his role on Sept. 8 after working with the college in various roles for 19 years. He oversaw the development of Hispanic communities and bicultural learning environments to address concerns and issues within the area’s diverse communities.

“As you may have heard, my last day at CSI will be this Friday, Sept. 8, 2023,” Pérez said in a Thursday email to the Times-News. “It’s been one of my life’s greatest honors and privilege working with such a great group of individuals who have the students’ and community’s best interest at the forefront.”

For 19 of those years, Pérez served CSI as a student advisor, director of student advising, associate dean of extended studies. In 2018, he started his role as an off-campus center director and Hispanic recruitment based at the CSI Jerome Center.

His community outreach has been recognized by the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs, as a recipient of the Martha A. Torrez Humanitarian of the Year and Premio Inspiración awards, and the Latinos in Action “En Acción” national award for his contributions in education and development of Latino youth.

Pérez told the Times-News that although he won’t be working with the college anymore, he will stay close to home and work at Glanbia as an export specialist. He will be supporting and managing foreign sales and transactions for the company.

“As you can imagine, it’s going to be a learning curve. I’ve never done this type of work before,” Pérez told the Times-News. “But it’s also an opportunity that I wanted to take. It’s time to move on.”

Polly Hulsey, dean of student access and outreach, will temporarily take over his role while CSI searches for the right candidate to fill the position.