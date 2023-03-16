TWIN FALLS — An employee at Canyon Ridge High School is facing two felony counts of sexual battery of a minor and two felony counts of destroying evidence.

Kyle Anthony McClure, 24, of Twin Falls was arrested Tuesday after admitting to police that he had performed sexual acts with a minor, according to court documents.

In an affidavit in support of the arrest warrant, Twin Falls Police Detective Jason Kelly said that he had received a report of a sexual relationship between a high school student and a teacher at Canyon Ridge.

Twin Falls School District spokesperson Eva Craner told the Times-News that McClure was not a teacher but a supervisor of the in-school suspension room where his duties were to maintain order and discipline.

"McClure was placed on administrative leave without pay as soon as the district became aware of the arrest," the district told Canyon Ridge parents in a statement. "His employment with the TFSD has since been terminated."

McClure was in his first year working at Canyon Ridge.

During the investigation, the 17-year-old girl told police that her relationship with McClure became physical in January or February, according to the affidavit.

The girl also reported that McClure told her to delete text messages from him, the affidavit said. While in the interview, she received a message from McClure to delete her Instagram as well.

When interviewed, McClure told investigators that he and the girl were just friends, according to the affidavit. McClure also confirmed to the investigator that he had performed sexual acts with her and that he was aware she was 17.

McClure told the detective that he had deleted his text messages with the girl.

Following an initial court appearance on Wednesday, McClure posted a $50,000 bond and is on house arrest. He has been instructed to have no contact with the minor, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24.