Cpl. Cole Kuta of the Heyburn Police Department was one of five recipients of the Idaho Medal of Honor during a special ceremony on Wednesday in Boise.

The Medal of Honor is the highest recognition granted by the state to law enforcement officers, firefighting professionals, and emergency medical service providers. It is awarded as symbol of “exceptional courage and … remarkable bravery in safeguarding the public's well-being,” according to a news release from the Office of the Attorney General.

Kuta was honored for his actions on July 16, 2022, when he chased and apprehended a carjacking suspect after hearing a dispatch broadcast while on his way home following a 12-hour shift, according to his nomination form.

The suspect crashed his stolen vehicle into Kuta’s patrol vehicle during the pursuit and later attempted to run down the officer after stealing his police car, the nomination said.

The nomination on behalf of Kuta read: “Through indomitable courage, complete disregard for his own safety, and profound concern for the safety of others, Corporal Cole Kuta showed great determination and bravery. Cpl. Kuta’s extraordinary heroism and intrepidity, with danger to his own life above and beyond the call of duty, are in the highest traditions of the Heyburn Police Department and Idaho law enforcement.”

Four Pocatello Police Department officers were also recognized on Wednesday: Demetrius Amos, Makenzie Handel, Jordan Johnson and Joel Weinheimer.

The Idaho Medal of Honor was established in 2004 by the Idaho Legislature. For more information and a complete list of past honorees, go online to http://www.medalofhonor.idaho.gov/.