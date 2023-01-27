Heyburn man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

A Heyburn man has been charged with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child after Rupert police investigated his activity on social media.

Bryce J. Bertram, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged after police said he was in possession of sexually exploitative materials depicting children under 18 years, according to court records.

The children in the materials, from October and November 2021, ranged in ages from 3 to 12 years old, records say.

Court records have not been updated to indicate when Bertram was arraigned or of future court appearances.