 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heyburn man charged with sexual exploitation of a child

  • 0

A Heyburn man has been charged with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child after Rupert police investigated his activity on social media.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Bryce J. Bertram, 41, was arrested Wednesday and charged after police said he was in possession of sexually exploitative materials depicting children under 18 years, according to court records.

The children in the materials, from October and November 2021, ranged in ages from 3 to 12 years old, records say.

Court records have not been updated to indicate when Bertram was arraigned or of future court appearances.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Joan Drown, 71, of Twin Falls died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Death notices

Kenneth D. Hodges, 82 of Twin Falls, died Wednesday Jan. 25, 2023, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care o…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Haiti police block streets, force entry to airport to protest officer killings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News