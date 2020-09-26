He wants to add jobs in Boise but couldn’t get a loan. Idaho’s hemp ban stopped him

“But we can’t hire for the team and grow the business, because we need funding to do that,” he said. “We have four workers, and we wanted to grow that to about 10, which would be mostly online marketing, sales, all the things we can do here in our home office.”

He said his company does not have a backup option for capital. To supplement its income while waiting for the law to change, Blissful Plant is making chocolate and other products at its Boise office that do not contain cannabidiol.

Region IV did not return calls seeking comment. Nor did Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, who sponsored an unsuccessful bill this year in the Idaho House that would have begun a process to allow farmers to grow hemp.

Congress removed hemp from the list of controlled substances and legalized it as a farm commodity in 2018. It could be grown and processed as long as THC levels did not exceed 0.3%.

Since then, every state except Idaho has approved legislation allowing hemp production. Mississippi, the last other holdout state, signed a bill to legalize hemp in June.