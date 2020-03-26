Hayspur Hatchery and campground in Blaine County closed to the public

BOISE — Officials with Idaho Department Fish and Game have announced that effective immediately, the campground area at the Hayspur Fish Hatchery in Blaine County is closed to the public until further notice. This closure extends the previously announced closure of all Fish and Game hatcheries to the public to now include the Hayspur Hatchery campground.

Fish and Game had recently announced the closure of the state’s hatcheries to the public in response to the risk of transmittal of the new coronavirus to hatchery staff who live and work at the hatcheries, as well as local residents.

For more information, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at 208-324-4359.

