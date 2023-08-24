Hailey had great success this summer expanding our pathway system. This work was tied to important road maintenance projects, most notably Main Street/Highway 75. We accomplished this pathway and road maintenance work with project partners such as Hailey Urban Renewal Agency and Idaho Transportation Department.

Mayor Martha Burke and the Hailey City Council have placed a high priority on improving pedestrian and bicycle safety. This year, two key projects have neared completion, adding to Hailey’s pathway network:

River Street pathway.

The Hailey Urban Renewal Agency has identified River Street as its signature street project in the Gateway District. River Street is a key north/south corridor and is rejuvenating over the last several years with multi-family redevelopment and private sector reinvestment. Hailey Urban Renewal funded an interim path: a safe, continuous shared use asphalt pathway on both sides of the street from Bullion to McKercher streets, and around the busy Albertsons corner to Main Street. This interim path connects with permanent improvements made by developers and includes a partnership to pay for a “complete street” design of pathways, sidewalks, street trees and public art.

East Cro

y Pathway. This new multi-use pathway connects the Wood River Trail and downtown Hailey with east Hailey neighborhoods. One section was completed last week, and a final section out to Quigley Canyon is slated for this fall.

Hailey pathway work has been tied where possible to road maintenance. Up here in snow country, regular chip-sealing projects are critical to extending the life of our roads. Rebuilding a road and failing to chip-seal is akin to buying a new car and not changing the oil. We would like to give a shout-out to our project partner, the ITD, which leads a successful chip seal project of our Main Street from one end of town to the other.

The ITD allowed us to experiment with some new Main Street roadway striping to increase safety for parallel parked cars. We accomplished this by narrowing drive lanes and the center turn lane, thereby increasing the “door swing” area adjacent to Main Street parallel parking. Hailey was able to use the same ITD contractor to chip-seal all of our downtown side streets, at the same time striping a bike lane on West Croy and tidying up parking.

Downtown Main Street is complete and open for business! We hope you will come up this fall and visit!