All rise, Hagerman: One of yours is the first female U.S. District Court judge in Idaho history.

Judge Amanda K. Brailsford, who has served on the Idaho Court of Appeals since 2019 and was nominated by President Joe Biden in January to fill an open judgeship, took the oath of office Thursday afternoon.

Brailsford was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 4 and her appointment was waiting only on Biden’s signature. Late Wednesday, Brailsford was notified that Biden had signed her commission, authorizing her to take the oath, according to a news release from the U.S. Courts for the District of Idaho.

“I am very honored and humbled by my appointment,” Brailsford said in the release. “I look forward to serving my country and the people of Idaho with the hardworking, esteemed judges in the District of Idaho.”

Brailsford is Idaho’s 13th district judge, but the first woman.

“Judge Brailsford is an excellent choice to serve on the U.S. District Court in Idaho. Her credentials, and sound principles and judgement, make her a great fit for the Gem State,” U.S. Sen Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said in a statement following her unanimous confirmation. “I appreciate the Senate’s expeditious approval of her nomination and look forward to seeing her serve on the bench soon.”

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, also celebrated Brailsford’s confirmation earlier this month.

“Congratulations to Judge Brailsford on her historic confirmation to the U.S. District Court for Idaho,” Crapo said in a statement. “She will serve our state well, and Idahoans everywhere should be proud.”

Brailsford is an Idaho native who grew up in Hagerman, according to her bio on the State of Idaho Judicial Branch website. She earned her undergraduate and juris doctorate from the University of Idaho and worked as a civil litigation attorney for 18 years before going into private practice in Boise. She was appointed to the Idaho Court of Appeals in 2019 by former Gov. Butch Otter.