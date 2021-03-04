Hagerman bike path system to get bike repair station, kiosk

HAGERMAN — The bike and walking path system in town is getting new life after the Coronavirus pandemic placed expansion projects on hold in 2020.
Hagerman Bike and Walk, a nonprofit organization, was awarded a $5,000 grant through the First Federal Foundation in July and is using the proceeds to build a bike repair station and a kiosk with a trail map at the Highway 30 rest area south of town. This build is slated to start in early April and potentially be completed by month’s end.
But that is not all the committee is looking to increase.
“The committee is working on a plan to extend the pathway north along Highway 30 from Billingsley Creek State Park,” committee director Grant Cooke said in an email. “This will connect the path to the Justice Grade Road, will require three water crossings and contending with some unique elevations adjacent to Highway 30 as well.”
Cooke said the anticipated cost of this section is about $250,000. The group hopes to finalize the plan soon and begin seeking matching funds to once again pursue another Recreational Trails Project grant.
“With these grants, we are required to match a minimum of 20% of the cost if I recall, so we will have to come up with $50k through matching donations,” he said.
Some fundraisers the organization hosted in the past included a rubber duck race and Dinner on the Owsley Bridge.
“The rubber duck race is in June, Dinner on the Bridge is September,” committee president Craig Laughlin said. “We’ve talked about a Bike and Walk race event or something like a triathlon too. (We) Just need to get some money in our accounts to build and the fundraising events surely help with that.”
In September 2019, the organization completed the first section of the pathway to Billingsley Creek State Park from the intersection of Valley Road and North State Street, using a Recreational Trails Program grant. Idaho State Parks gave the organization some extra funds and the path was extended further through a separate project as well.
“In January of 2020 we submitted a grant request through the Recreational Trails Program to extend our path from Valley Road to the Hagerman City Park,” Cooke said. “We have not been notified if we will receive funding on that grant, but apparently our score was high enough, yet we ranked at the bottom and it would all depend on funding amounts. As of January 2021, the requests were still pending.”
The committee was unable to hold any fundraisers in 2020 due to COVID-19, which greatly inhibited their ability to move forward and secure additional grants, Cooke said. Their inability to provide matching funds was also affected.
The path currently travels north from Valley Road to Willow Lane and is about a mile in total length.
“Due to being a rural community in a rural county with limited resources, it is difficult for us to secure the types of funding that will help us make the types of improvements we envision,” Cooke said. “Many grants require that they be submitted by government agencies, or they are reimbursement grants which require deeper pockets than the committee has, so we feel as though we are working with at least one hand tied behind our backs at all times.”
The path system is popular among Hagerman residents and is used a lot, Laughlin said.
“A long-term plan, 10 years about, is to connect the state parks (Thousand Springs State Parks) together,” he said of the bike path’s future. “We just have to reach out to bigger companies for funding but the Dinner of the Bridge event raises like $17,000, $18,000 so that helps.”
