Hagerman bike path system to get bike repair station, kiosk

“The rubber duck race is in June, Dinner on the Bridge is September,” committee president Craig Laughlin said. “We’ve talked about a Bike and Walk race event or something like a triathlon too. (We) Just need to get some money in our accounts to build and the fundraising events surely help with that.”

In September 2019, the organization completed the first section of the pathway to Billingsley Creek State Park from the intersection of Valley Road and North State Street, using a Recreational Trails Program grant. Idaho State Parks gave the organization some extra funds and the path was extended further through a separate project as well.

“In January of 2020 we submitted a grant request through the Recreational Trails Program to extend our path from Valley Road to the Hagerman City Park,” Cooke said. “We have not been notified if we will receive funding on that grant, but apparently our score was high enough, yet we ranked at the bottom and it would all depend on funding amounts. As of January 2021, the requests were still pending.”

The committee was unable to hold any fundraisers in 2020 due to COVID-19, which greatly inhibited their ability to move forward and secure additional grants, Cooke said. Their inability to provide matching funds was also affected.