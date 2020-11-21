Groups try to stop controversial Sawtooths cell tower as Idaho officials move it ahead

“A timeline for construction of the site will be determined when the lease is finalized and permitting process is complete,” AT&T officials said in an emailed statement.

The cell tower has been a hotly contested topic in the area since January, when conservation groups, residents and even Stanley Mayor Steve Botti raised concerns about the tower creating an eyesore in a popular outdoor recreation area. Among the critics of the tower was CusterTel, a local utility that has an existing 100-foot tower on the same parcel.

CusterTel has proposed multiple times that AT&T co-locate on its tower, which the company has declined. AT&T has said the existing tower would not meet the needs of its proposed tower, which is being built as part of FirstNet, a nationwide first responders network prompted by interagency communication challenges in the aftermath of terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The Idaho Department of Lands said it went through its required process for land leases. Unlike the U.S. Forest Service, the Department of Lands does not have to conduct environmental reviews, as state-owned endowment lands are meant to “secure the maximum long-term financial return” to Idaho’s public schools, per the state Constitution.