Dr. Garth Greenwell, who is double board-certified in physical medicine and interventional pain management, has joined the medical staff at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.

Following his 1985 graduation from Oakley High School, Greenwell went on to serve four years in the U.S. Air Force – including a deployment during Operation Desert Storm in 1991 – and later returned to Idaho to work for the Twin Falls Fire Department. In 1996, Greenwell decided to return to school with hopes of becoming a physician, according to a news release from the hospital.

He graduated in 1999 from Idaho State University, earned his medical degree in 2003 from the Western University of Health Sciences in California and completed his residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., according to the release.

Greenwell lives in Rupert with his wife, Brook. He has four grown children, two living in Boise and two in college in California. He enjoys outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and hiking in his spare time.