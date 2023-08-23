Idaho Sens. Risch, Crapo defend school hunting, archery programs

Idaho U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo were among 19 Republicans representing 17 states to condemn the Biden administration for its plan to block funding for elementary and secondary schools with hunting and archery programs.

More than 500,000 students nationally participate in and are certified through hunter education courses each year, according to a news release from Risch’s office, warning the administration’s defunding efforts would negatively affect safety.

“We write to express our deep concern about the Biden administration’s attempt to use the gun control bill passed last year to block funding for elementary and secondary school,” the senators wrote in a letter. “While the administration claims to be eliminating dangerous activities, this guidance will, in fact, have the opposite effect. These programs provided thousands of students with the opportunity to learn proper instruction for firearm and archery safety.”

The senators described the administration’s plan as an “outrageous overreach.”

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso joined Risch and Crapo to lead the letter, which also was signed by Montana’s Steve Daines, Utah’s Mike Lee, Alaska’s Dan Sullivan and Texas’ Ted Cruz, and Nebraska’s Deb Fischer, among others.

Also:

The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct runway safety meetings at approximately 90 airports through the end of September — including Friedman Memorial in Hailey, the only Idaho airport on the list. The meetings are held annually at every airport with a control tower to “identify unique risks to surface safety at that airport and develop plans to mitigate or eliminate those risks,” according to an FAA news release.