Risch, Crapo support nuclear energy push

Idaho’s Jim Risch and Mike Crapo were among 15 U.S. senators this week to introduce a bipartisan resolution supporting nuclear energy as a “clean baseload energy source necessary to achieve a reliable, secure, and diversified electric grid.”

In a joint news release, Risch called Idaho “the birthplace of nuclear energy” while describing the Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls “the country’s top nuclear energy research institution.”

“To preserve the United States’ eminence in nuclear power, the advancement of safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy remains essential,” Crapo said in the release.

The bipartisan bill was co-sponsored by eight Republicans, six Democrats and one Independent. It is supported by Duke Energy, Constellation Energy, U.S. Nuclear Industry Council, American Nuclear Society, Centrus Energy, Third Way, ClearPath, North American Young Generation in Nuclear.

Also:

The Times-News Editorial Board will meet separately on Monday with Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson and Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo and take forward questions from readers. To submit a question for consideration, email Editor Steve Kiggins at Steven.Kiggins@magicvalley.com by noon Friday.

will meet separately on Monday with and and take forward questions from readers. To submit a question for consideration, email Editor Steve Kiggins at Steven.Kiggins@magicvalley.com by noon Friday. The Idaho Republican Party will host an “unforgettable evening” with former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Melaleuca Event Center in Idaho Falls. For additional information and tickets, go online at IDGOP.org/sarahpalin.

will host an “unforgettable evening” with former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Melaleuca Event Center in Idaho Falls. For additional information and tickets, go online at IDGOP.org/sarahpalin. Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo will be the featured speaker at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N Overland Ave. Reservations are required by phone at 208-679-4793.

–Times-News