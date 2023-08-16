Idaho PUC to host workshops on Idaho Power change

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will hold two public, online workshops in September to provide information on an Idaho Power application that seeks to change the utility’s on-site and self-generation tariffs.

Idaho Power is asking the commission to allow real-time net billing with an avoided cost-based financial credit rate for exported energy, a methodology to determine annual updates to the export credit rate, a modified project eligibility cap for commercial, industrial and irrigation customers, among other changes.

The workshops:

Wednesday, Sept. 6, beginning at 6 p.m. To participate by phone, call 415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2630 705 2269 when prompted. To participate online, go to idahogov.webex.com and enter meeting number 26307052269.

Thursday, Sept. 7, beginning at noon. To participate by phone, call 415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2631 951 3680 when prompted. To participate online, go to idahogov.webex.com and enter meeting number 26319513680.

The PUC will accept written comment on Idaho Power’s application until Oct. 12. To view the application, go online to puc.idaho.gov/case/Details/7033.

Also:

Idaho’s Mike Crapo and Jim Risch were among a group of Republican senators who wrote a letter this month to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to express their concerns with proposals to roll back reforms of the Endangered Species Act. “Instead of returning the ESA to an overly burdensome and ineffective statute, the Biden administration must prioritize efforts that empower private landowners and other stakeholders to achieve the goal of removing species from the ESA list,” the senators said in the letter.