Idaho opens search for public defender

A statewide panel established in 2022 to recommend names for Gov. Brad Little’s appointment of a state public defender is now accepting applications for the position.

The members of the nominating panel represent the state’s seven judicial districts, including Blaine County Commissioner Muffy Davis. The other members on the panel are Coeur d’Alene attorney Tara Malek, Lewis County Commissioner Greg Johnson, Caldwell attorney Mistie Bauscher, Garden City Mayor John Evans, Pocatello resident Matthew Hunter and Idaho Falls attorney Trent Belnap. Evans was appointed by Little to serve as chair.

The public defender job listing and applications instructions are online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/idaho/jobs/4124806/state-public-defender?sort=Salary%7CDescending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs.

The panel will conduct interviews and submit a list of 3-5 names to the governor for consideration.

Also:

The House Committee on Appropriations voted Wednesday to advance the Fiscal Year 2024 Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill, which included a provision from Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson that requires a report identifying potential adverse effects related to onshore wind energy projects in Idaho — a direct result of the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project . “The out-of-touch Lava Ridge Wind Project has no place in our state, and I’m proud to fight for the interests of Idahoans,” Simpson said in a news release.

that requires a report identifying potential adverse effects related to onshore wind energy projects in Idaho — a direct result of the proposed . “The out-of-touch Lava Ridge Wind Project has no place in our state, and I’m proud to fight for the interests of Idahoans,” Simpson said in a news release. Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo will be the featured speaker at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N Overland Ave. Reservations are required by phone at 208-679-4793.

–Times-News